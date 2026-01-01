Dove Cameron was 'very against' releasing singles without album to back them up

Dove Cameron has admitted that she was "very against" her record label's strategy to release singles but not an album.

The Descendants actress and Boyfriend singer released her first single way back in 2019 and has been steadily dropping tracks over the past seven years, but her debut album has yet to materialise.

During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Cameron explained that she started working on the album after releasing her 2023 EP Alchemical: Volume 1 and had the record finished in 2024. However, her label allegedly didn't want to release it and chose to just drop select singles from it instead, prompting her to rewrite the album.

"I have rewritten this album, I think, three times now. The album that I finished in 2024, so much of it was cannibalised to become singles, which, for me, I was very against," she candidly shared. "It was what they had wanted, and it's what we did. I was very big about not promoting singles with no project backing it. We need a project, otherwise there's no trust between the fans. Finally, we got to a good place with that."

Earlier this year, Cameron, 30, got the green light from her label to release her debut album at some point in 2026.

She said that she is currently "writing the latest version" of the album and it is "pretty much done", adding, "I'm feeling hopeful. I think this feels different and new. I think it's finally going to be the year."

In a separate interview with Paper, the 56 Days star admitted that the album has been done "multiple times" but label executives "simply would not greenlight" it, despite her "begging".

After telling her "not now" for "a very long stretch of time", Cameron made them realise that she had released an album's worth of singles already.

"Recently, I had flagged like, Hey, we've released so many f**king singles and you still won't let me put out an album. I've released an album's worth of singles," she stated. "And they were able to recontextualise that and go, oh, that's fair, let's do the album. That's kind of what happened."