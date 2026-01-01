Ice Cube's War of the Worlds bags Worst Picture at 2026 Razzie Awards

War of the Worlds, the 2025 sci-fi film starring Ice Cube, has been awarded Worst Picture of the Year at the Razzies.

Worst Picture was one of five award categories the film won, out of six nominations.

Ice Cube was named Worst Actor, while director Rich Lee earned Worst Director. The movie also took the honours for Worst Prequel, Remake, Rip-off or Sequel and Worst Screenplay.

Organisers for the Razzies, AKA the Golden Raspberry Awards, noted, "War of the Worlds (the 2025 version) has been cemented in Razzie history as a near sweeper of our $4.97 (£3.75) trophy winner.

"Utterly destroying HG Wells' classic novel, director Rich Lee chose a goofy gimmick, hack dialogue and a particularly hilarious performance by its lead, Ice Cube, to seize 2025's biggest number of statues."

Additional winners at this year's awards include "all seven artificial dwarfs" from Disney's live-action Snow White, who collectively achieved the Worst Supporting Actor gong.

On a more positive note, Kate Hudson achieved the 2026 Razzie Redeemer Award for her Oscar-nominated portrayal of Claire Sardina in Song Sung Blue, after receiving less flattering distinctions by the Razzies in previous years.

See a list of 2026 Razzies winners below.

Worst Picture: War of the Worlds (2025)

Worst Actor: Ice Cube, War of the Worlds

Worst Actress: Rebel Wilson, Bride Hard

Worst Supporting Actress: Scarlet Rose Stallone, Gunslingers

Worst Supporting Actor: All Seven Artificial Dwarfs, Snow White

Worst Remake/Rip-Off/Sequel: War of the Worlds

Worst Screen Combo: All Seven Dwarfs / Snow White

Worst Director: Rich Lee, War of the Worlds

Worst Screenplay: War of the Worlds