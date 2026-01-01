Harry Styles addresses 'queerbaiting' allegations

Harry Styles has addressed the 'queerbaiting' allegations against him with a tongue-in-cheek joke - and a kiss.

In his second time hosting Saturday Night Live in the US, the Grammy-winner took on the chat about how he appeals to LGBTQ audiences while maintaining ambiguity about his sexuality.

"Back then," Styles began, addressing his pre-hiatus career, "people seemed to pay a lot of attention to the clothes I was wearing and some people accused me of something called 'queerbaiting.' But did it ever occur to you: You don't know everything about me, Dad!"

Noting his time away from the studio, the Fine Line singer said he was "tremendously boring" and that he was happy to be back at work with his new album, called Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally.

"What's better than kissing all the time? Which I don't actually do - I don't kiss all the time," he said.

"Sometimes, kissing can be great, you know, if you're really good at it, and you're a good person. Or if you have a tight little bum."

At this point, SNL writer and comedian Ben Marshall came into view.

"C'mon, Ben, everyone knows there's nothing little about that thang. You're holding a damn wagon back there," Styles continued, as he leaned in for a kiss.

"Now that's queerbaiting," he concluded with a wink.