Harrison Ford is being stopped in the street more than ever after Shrinking

Harrison Ford has revealed that fans are stopping him in the street more than ever thanks to his role in Shrinking.

The Hollywood icon, best known for his legendary roles in Indiana Jones and Star Wars, has shared that viewers frequently approach him to talk about the comedy-drama series.

Speaking to actor and director Zach Braff for Interview Magazine, Harrison reflected on the impact the show, which explores themes of grief and relationships, has had on audiences.

"I'm having a strange experience with Shrinking," he said. "It seems people come up to me more frequently on the street, not with a request, but just with a comment."

"They just want to say that they appreciate the show and that it's doing something for them," the 83-year-old continued. "And you can feel that what you're doing for them is positive."

Elsewhere in the interview, Harrison recalled being approached by a fan who had been particularly moved by the show while he was returning from a holiday with his wife, Calista Flockhart.

"I flew into the airport the other day after just being out for a short vacation with my wife, and the guy from the FBO that was dumping the toilet looked at me and he said, 'I'm going to get you, man. You did it to me again,'" he recounted. "I said, 'What did I do to you?' And he said, 'Made me cry in front of my wife.'"

The actor went on to acknowledge that the show is very different from the action roles he is best known for.

"It's different from the running, jumping, and falling down movies, a lot of which I've done," he stated.

Season three of Shrinking, which also stars Jason Segel and Michael Urie, is being released weekly on Apple TV.