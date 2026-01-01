Marlon Wayans 'laughed all the way through' making sixth Scary Movie

Marlon Wayans "laughed all the way through" making the upcoming sixth Scary Movie.

The Wayans family made the 2000 original Scary Movie and its 2001 sequel before stepping away from the franchise, but they are now back for the sixth instalment, which was written and produced by Marlon, his brothers Shawn and Keenan Ivory and nephew Craig Wayans.

In addition, Marlon and Shawn reprise their characters of Shorty Meeks and Ray Wilkins, and reunite with their original co-stars Anna Faris and Regina Hall, who are back as Cindy Campbell and Brenda Meeks.

Reflecting on the experience of returning to the franchise, Marlon told Entertainment Weekly, "We laughed all the way through. We let everyone have fun, we let them improvise, and you're gonna see it all over this movie. All of these references."

The upcoming outing spoofs horrors such as Scream, Sinners, Longlegs, Get Out, Smile, Ma and M3GAN, among others.

Marlon explained that he returned for several reasons, including his father Howell Stouten Wayans' desire to see the family working together again.

"I got me and my brothers together to come back to a franchise that we were removed from," he stated. "I think the assignment is to bring back the cast, bring back me and my brothers working together, and to bring back big-a*s laughs. The world needs a big-a*s laugh."

The White Chicks star added that they were determined to "bring back laughter" and comedy "the way it used to be" in the early 2000s, by making "fun of everybody".

"We have a recipe, we have a formula that you can't mimic or copy. You could try, but it's very specific," he noted about their sense of humour. "It's how we grew up, and it's how we see the world. It's the household we were raised in with the sense of humour that we all were governed with, that we inherited from our mother."

Scary Movie 6, which he described as "a complete reboot" that takes the franchise back to 2000, will be released on 5 June.