Jesse James's estranged wife Bonnie Rotten arrested on assault charge

Jesse James' estranged wife Bonnie Rotten has been arrested in Texas.

According to jail records seen by TMZ, Rotten, real name Alaina James, was booked into the Hays County Jail on Saturday night on a charge of assault causing bodily injury involving a family member.

Records show the arrest was listed as "warrantless/on-view", meaning authorities allegedly witnessed the incident or had probable cause at the scene. Rotten had her bond set at $3000 (£2270).

James, a motorcycle mechanic who was once famously married to Practical Magic star Sandra Bullock, filed for a restraining order against Rotten in November 2024.

The couple, who married in 2022, have had a tumultuous relationship to date.

The former adult film star and gun rights advocate is James' fifth wife.

Rotten filed for divorce just months after their wedding, accusing James of cheating, US Weekly reported at the time. Days later, she withdrew the petition, only to refile that same week, alleging that James had slapped and punched her, according to Page Six.

Meanwhile, James accused his wife of trying to break his finger and poking a hole in his neck with her fingernails.

The couple welcomed their first child together, a son named Bishop, in 2023.