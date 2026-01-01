Jamie Lynn Spears laughs off disastrous 12th wedding anniversary

Jamie Lynn Spears and her husband, Jamie Watson, are marking 12 years of marriage.

The special occasion didn't go quite as planned, according to Spears' account of the day on Instagram.

The Zoey 101 star shared a look at the couple's chaotic day, alongside a snap of a takeout dinner at their kitchen table, where Watson was seated while eating a burrito.

"12 years of marriage is having chipotle with dollar store candles, bc your husband got in poison ivy and had to go to the doctor to get a shot and medicine after his allergic reaction," she wrote.

The table was decorated with three small votive candles and number 1 and 3 cake candles.

Spears went on to explain that the numbers were a mistake by Watson.

"He also thought it was our 13th anniversary, hence the 1 & 3 cake candles & this is one of his favourite songs, so here's to another year," she added in the caption of the post, which was soundtracked by Rihanna's Rehab.

Spears, who is sister to singer Britney, and Watson met through mutual friends and dated on and off for a few years before getting engaged in 2013. They married in New Orleans in March 2014 and welcomed daughter Ivey four years later.

Spears is also mother to Maddie Briann Aldridge, born 2008, with ex-fiancé Casey Aldridge.