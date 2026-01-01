Hilaria Baldwin spruiks Hamptons home on social media

Alec Baldwin's wife, Hilaria, has taken to social media to find a buyer for their $20 million (£15 million) Hamptons home.

Months after slashing $1 million (£760,000) from the price tag, Hilaria has pleaded with her followers to consider the East Coast when looking for a new property.

"Our family is going to go off on a new adventure, which means we are selling our Hamptons home," the former yoga instructor wrote online.

"It's bittersweet because we have made so many amazing memories there, and we are excited for our next chapter!"

She continued, "While we are sad to leave it, we know the next owners will love it just as much as we do, so I wanted to share it here. It really is a piece of paradise."

The 30 Rock actor and his wife purchased the sprawling estate in 1996 for $1.7 million (£1.28 million). Nearly 20 years later, they listed the home for sale at $29 million (£22 million).

After some on-off market flip-flopping, it was relisted at $19.9 million (£15 million) in January this year.

"Unparalleled vision of elegant estate living awaits" at the 10,000 square foot (929 square metre) house, which features five bedrooms and six bathrooms, according to the listing.

It's unclear where the family intends to settle following their big adventure, but the West Coast may be calling.

Last year, Hilaria confessed to needing "fresh energy" for the couple and their seven children.

"We don't want to raise our kids in the Hamptons anymore," she told Gurus Magazine. "We're considering LA. It's all about fresh energy, a reset."