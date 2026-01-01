One Battle After Another wins Best Picture at The Oscars

One Battle After Another has won the Oscar for Best Picture at the 2026 Academy Awards.

The film saw off competition in a tight contest with fellow nominees Bugonia, F1, Frankenstein, Hamnet, Marty Supreme, The Secret Agent, Sentimental Value, Sinners and Train Dreams.

One Battle After Another also scored trophies for Best Director and Best Adapted Screenplay.

"I really blew it when I forgot to thank my cast when I accepted the Best Director award," Paul Thomas Anderson said on accepting the Best Picture trophy. "Let's have a martini!"

In other headline Oscar news, Michael B Jordan was awarded Best Actor for his turn in Sinners.

"I stand here because of all those who came before me," he said in an emotional acceptance speech. "Sydney Poitier, Denzel Washington, Halle Berry, Jamie Foxx, Will Smith."

Irish star Jesse Buckley landed Best Actress for Hamnet.

"Mum, Dad, thank you for inspiring us to dream," she gushed.

Sean Penn and Amy Madigan won Best Supporting Actor and Actress for One Battle After Another and Weapons, respectively.

Penn, whose disdain for the Oscars is well documented, did not attend the ceremony. His award was accepted on his behalf by presenter Kieran Culkin.

The 98th Academy Awards, which marks the closing of the film and TV industry's 2026 awards season, was held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles and compered for the second consecutive year by comedian and TV host Conan O'Brien.

Here follows a highlight list of winners.

Best Picture: One Battle After Another

Best Director: Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another

Best Actor: Michael B Jordan, Sinners

Best Actress: Jessie Buckley, Hamnet

Best Supporting Actor: Sean Penn, One Battle After Another

Best Supporting Actress: Amy Madigan, Weapons

Best Adapted Screenplay: Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another

Best Original Screenplay: Ryan Coogler, Sinners

Best Animated Feature: KPop Demon

Best Cinematography: Sinners

Best Original Score: Sinners

Best Original Song: Golden, KPop Demon Hunters