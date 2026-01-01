Billy Crystal honours Rob Reiner and Michelle Singer at Oscars

Billy Crystal has remembered his longtime friend Rob Reiner and his wife Michelle Singer on Oscar night, three months after their deaths.

The tribute served as the kick-off for the In Memoriam section of the evening ceremony, during which the industry honours those who died in the past year.

Crystal spoke about a slew of Reiner's biggest hits, including This is Spinal Tap, Stand By Me, The Princess Bride, A Few Good Men, Misery, The American President, The Sure Thing and When Harry Met Sally.

"My friend Rob's movies will last for lifetimes because they were about what makes us laugh and cry, and what we aspire to be: far better in his eyes, far kinder, far funnier and far more human," shared Crystal, before he also honoured Singer, a photographer, producer and social justice warrior.

The Reiners were found dead on 14 December 2025, at their Los Angeles home. According to reports, they died from multiple sharp force injuries, and their son, Nick Reiner, was arrested for their murders.

Rachel McAdams then took the stage to remember the actresses we've lost over the past 12 months, including Diane Keaton and Catherine O'Hara.

O'Hara, who won a posthumous award at the 2026 SAG Actor Awards earlier this month, passed away from a pulmonary embolism in January; Keaton, who scored an Academy Award for Best Actress in 1978 for her role in Annie Hall, died from bacterial pneumonia in October at the age of 79.

Barbra Streisand then sang a rendition of The Way We Were from the 1973 film of the same name, in which she starred with the late Robert Redford.

Other actors remembered during the segment included Val Kilmer, Diane Ladd, Graham Greene, Sally Kirkland and Terence Stamp.