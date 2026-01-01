Anna Wintour's wit steals the show at the Oscars

Anna Wintour has been credited with creating the funniest segment of the Oscars show, which was hosted by comedian Conan O'Brien.

The Devil Wears Prada fans were treated to a surprise pairing during the Academy Awards, as Anna Wintour and Anne Hathaway took to the stage together, backed by the Madonna hit Vogue, to present the awards for costume design and hair and makeup.

The legendary Vogue magazine editor, who is alleged to have been the inspiration for Meryl Streep's icy Miranda Priestley in the 2008 film, appeared distracted as Hathaway delivered a rambling introduction, ending with a meek "What do you think of my dress tonight?"

Putting on her famous sunglasses, Wintour took the microphone and answered: "And the nominees are."

In a nod to Hathaway's on-screen alter-ego, she later quipped, "Thank you, Emily."

The Oscar for Best Costume Design went to Kate Hawley for Frankenstein, while Best Makeup and Hairstyling was collected by Jordan Samuel, Mike Hill and Cliona Furey for the same film.

O'Brien hosted the show for a second consecutive year after taking over the role from Jimmy Kimmel.

The Devil Wears Prada sequel hits cinemas on 1 May.