Diane Warren breaks record for most Oscar nominations without a win

Diane Warren has extended her Oscars losing streak after failing to convert her 17th nomination in the Best Original Song category.

Warren was first in contention for a gong in 1987 for the song Nothing's Gonna Stop Us Now from the film Mannequin.

She later received eight consecutive nominations between 2018 and 2025.

Her other songs to make it to the finals include Aerosmith's I Don't Want to Miss a Thing from Armageddon; Lady Gaga's Til It Happens to You from The Hunting Ground; Trisha Yearwood's How Do I Live from Con Air; and Faith Hill's There You'll Be from Pearl Harbour.

She also wrote several hit songs for the 2000 film Coyote Ugly, including LeAnn Rimes' smash hit Can't Fight the Moonlight.

Last year, Warren was nominated for The Journey, from war drama The Six Triple Eight.

This year, she was in contention for the song Dear Me, performed by Kesha, which features in the documentary about her own life, Diane Warren: Relentless. The Oscar was won by the songwriting team behind Golden from K-Pop Demon Hunters.

Warren has now broken her tie with sound mixer Greg P Russell to become the person with the most nominations without a win - he has 16.

In 2022, Warren was presented with an honorary Oscar for her lifetime achievement in composing Oscar-nominated songs.