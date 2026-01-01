Michael B. Jordan delivers poignant speech after winning Best Actor at 2026 Academy Awards

Michael B. Jordan delivered a emotional speech after winning Best Actor in a Leading Role at the 2026 Academy Awards on Sunday night.

During the ceremony held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, two-time Best Actor winner Adrien Brody presented Jordan with the Oscar for his performance in Sinners, in which he has dual roles as twin brothers Elijah "Smoke" and Elias "Stack" Moore.

After receiving a triumphant standing ovation from the crowd, Jordan accepted the prestigious prize and started his speech by thanking director Ryan Coogler.

"You are an amazing, amazing person," he declared. "I'm so honoured to call you a collaborator and a friend. You gave me the opportunity and the space to be seen."

Coogler also won Best Original Screenplay for Sinners at the event.

Jordan went on to thank his co-stars for their support, including the likes of Wunmi Mosaku, Hailee Steinfeld, and Delroy Lindo.

In addition, the Creed star made a point of listing the Black actors who had previously won Oscars for paving the way for him in Hollywood.

"I stand here because of the people that came before me: Sidney Poitier, Denzel Washington, Halle Berry, Jamie Foxx, Forest Whitaker, Will Smith," the 39-year-old stated. "And to be amongst those giants, amongst those great greats, amongst my ancestors, amongst my guys."

And to conclude, Jordan gave a shout-out to all of his fans.

"Thank you, everybody in this room and everybody at home, for supporting me over my career. I feel it. I know you guys want me to do well, and I want to do that because you guys bet on me," he added.

Jordan was nominated for Best Actor alongside Timothée Chalamet for Marty Supreme, Leonardo DiCaprio for One Battle After Another, Ethan Hawke for Blue Moon, and Wagner Moura for The Secret Agent.

Elsewhere in the evening, Francine Maisler took home the Oscar for Best Casting for Sinners, the first time the category has been included at the Academy Awards, and Autumn Durald Arkapaw won Best Cinematography, with her making history by becoming the first woman to win the prize.