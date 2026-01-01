Teyana Taylor involved in heated confrontation with Oscars security guard who 'shoved' her

Teyana Taylor got involved in a heated confrontation with a security guard backstage at the Oscars after he allegedly "shoved" her.

The One Battle After Another star, who was nominated for Best Supporting Actress at Sunday's ceremony, was filmed confronting a man who allegedly pushed her as she tried to move through a tight crowd of people backstage at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

In a clip posted by an onlooker on social media, Teyana can be seen pointing at someone off-camera and stating, "You're a man putting your hands on a female. You're very rude. You're very rude. You're very rude."

The singer/actress turned to a woman in the crowd and explained what happened, saying, "Because he's putting his hands on a female, what's he doing? He literally shoved me."

Referencing another woman in the crowd, she added, "He was damn near shoving her."

She continued telling the woman, "Everybody's having a good time. When he's shoving? That's a different story... Do not touch me, do not shove me, do not push me."

According to TMZ, the incident occurred moments after the Oscars ceremony ended while Teyana and her One Battle After Another co-stars were trying to head back onstage for a group photo after their Best Picture win.

Sources told the publication that a security guard tried to stop Teyana and Pam Abdi, co-head of Warner Bros., from going up the stairs to the stage. The guard allegedly "put his hands on her, trying to physically hold her back and push her away from the stage".

The 35-year-old was nominated for all the major acting awards for her portrayal of Perfidia Beverly Hills in One Battle After Another. She won the Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actress early in the awards season, however, the Oscar went to Amy Madigan for Weapons.