Bridesmaids cast reunite for hilarious bit at 2026 Academy Awards

The cast of Bridesmaids made a surprise appearance at the 2026 Academy Awards on Sunday night.

During the ceremony held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, Best Actress nominee Rose Byrne was joined by her co-stars from the hit 2011 movie - Melissa McCarthy, Kristen Wiig, Ellie Kemper, and Maya Rudolph - onstage to present the Oscar for Best Original Score.

"We are so happy to all be here together tonight," smiled Wiig, before joking, "I cannot believe that it's been 15 years. Now we are not good with numbers, but we figured out backstage that means we shot this movie in 1883."

The actresses went on to share "letters" written by guests at the star-studded ceremony.

"Oh, this is strange," declared Rudolph. "Well, mine says, 'First of all, you ladies look extremely beautiful tonight.' Thank you. 'You're ageing well.' Signed, Stellan Skarsgard."

McCarthy then opened another "note" from Sentimental Value actor Skarsgard.

"That happens to him a lot. I have to say, mine is almost impossible to read. The handwriting is really pretty terrible," she sighed. "Says, 'Hi, I'm with Stellan Skarsgard, writing my own separate note. I also agree you ladies look radiant. All the things you've done to your faces are very tasteful. Yours truly, Elle Fanning.' Wait, wait, there's more. It says, 'Just kidding. It's me again, Stellan Skarsgard.'"

Wiig continued the sketch by reading out a pretend letter from Benicio Del Toro.

"You guys have been talking for a long time. This bit could have been a lot shorter. This is really going on and on. You aren't even talking about score. That's all. Love ya lots, Benicio Del Toro. Or for those of you who refuse to learn Spanish, it's Benedict of the Bull," she smiled.

Their co-star, Wendi McClendon-Covey, explained why she missed the reunion on social media, revealing that she "had a neck lift last week" and assuring fans there is "no drama" between the cast.

Ludwig Göransson won the Academy Award for Best Original Score for Sinners.

Directed by Paul Feig, Bridesmaids was written by Wiig and Annie Mumolo.

The pair received an Oscar nod for Best Original Screenplay, while McCarthy was nominated for Best Supporting Actress at the time.

At the ceremony on Sunday, If I Had Legs I'd Kick You star Byrne lost out on the Best Actress gong to Hamnet's Jessie Buckley.

Meanwhile, Rudolph's longtime partner, Paul Thomas Anderson, won Best Director and Best Adapted Screenplay for One Battle After Another.

The film also took home prizes in four other categories, including Best Picture, Best Casting, and Best Supporting Actor for Sean Penn.