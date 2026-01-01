How did Zazie Beetz burn herself on the set of Deadpool 2?

Zazie Beetz burned her breast on the set of Deadpool 2.

The 34-year-old actress played Domino in the 2018 superhero sequel and was left with a burn in a sensitive area after a gun sequence went awry during the making of the movie.

Zazie told Empire magazine: "I have a scar on the inside of my left boob from Deadpool 2. We had these guns – they were half fake – and hot shells flew out (of them). I had a low-cut top and on landed inside it during a scene. They were really hot! I got third-degree burns."

Meanwhile, the They Will Kill You star revealed that she loves watching the classic musical movies Singin' In The Rain and The Sound of Music and is still hoping to realise her childhood dream of appearing in a Broadway production.

Beetz said: "Growing up, they were big inspirations for why I wanted to act. My childhood dream, which I still need to fulfil, is being on Broadway one day, but to really fulfil the dream, it would be a musical.

"I like to sing. I don't know if I have what it takes to be in a Broadway show eight (times) a week, belting my face off, but I still take singing lessons every week."

Zazie revealed she wants the late actress Eartha Kitt to play her in a movie because she is a huge fan of the star's portrayal of Catwoman in the 1960s Batman television series.

She explained: "At first I was trying to think of modern actresses, but you know what? I would love it if Eartha Kitt played me in a movie.

"I know that's technically not an option anymore, but her Catwoman was the coolest and I think that would be fun. I always loved her energy and her style. She was so unpredictable and vibrant and cool."

Zazie leads the cast of action comedy-horror flick The Will Kill You as ex-convict Asia Reaves and felt "empowered" that she had been entrusted to take on such a demanding part.

She told Geek Girl Riot: "It's incredibly cathartic, incredibly empowering, honestly. I think along with all the stunt work and also the emotional drive of Asia throughout the film, which I don't think I can like.

"I'm not supposed to really talk about, but she has this goal. She's very sort of singularly focused, which is what allows her to... She kind of goes against, I think, someone for instincts, but I think it's this emotional driver is what gets her through and gets her also through her own anger and her own traumas. And for me...

"Playing that is, and to the extent of doing that every day for months on end, very exhausting, that high energy. But it also is so cool to realise, like, oh, I can do those things or I can fight and I can fall and I can take a hit and I can be uncomfortable or I can be tired and still like have all this energy.

"I have to say I was every empowered by that experience. And yeah, to play into this full 10 out of 10 energy every day, for sure."