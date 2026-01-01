Michael B. Jordan surprises fans at In-N-Out after Oscar win

Michael B. Jordan surprised fans at In-N-Out after stopping by the burger joint following his Oscar win.

The Sinners star delighted customers when he appeared at the fast food chain just hours after winning his first Academy Awards statuette on Sunday.

Videos shared on social media showed fans looking star-struck as Jordan entered In-N-Out still holding his gold statue.

The clips also showed the Creed actor smiling as he was greeted with shouts of "congratulations" from fellow customers.

Jordan won the Oscar for Best Actor for playing identical twins Smoke and Stack in director Ryan Coogler's horror-action film Sinners.

The 39-year-old beat fellow nominees Timothée Chalamet for Marty Supreme, Leonardo DiCaprio for One Battle After Another, Ethan Hawke for Blue Moon and Wagner Moura for The Secret Agent.

In his acceptance speech, Jordan acknowledged the Black actors who had won Best Actor and Actress before him.

"I stand here because of the people that came before me: Sidney Poitier, Denzel Washington, Halle Berry, Jamie Foxx, Forest Whitaker and Will Smith," he told the audience. "To be amongst those giants, amongst those giants, amongst those greats, amongst my ancestors, amongst my guys. Thank you everybody in this room and everybody at home for supporting me over my career. I feel it."

He also thanked Coogler, whom he has worked with on several films, including Creed and Black Panther.

"I'm so honored to call you a collaborator and a friend," the actor said. "You gave me the opportunity and space for me to be seen and I love you to death."