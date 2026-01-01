Walton Goggins cast alongside Marion Cotillard in Biblical movie Job

Walton Goggins has been cast to star alongside Marion Cotillard in the Biblical movie Job.

The 54-year-old Emmy and Golden Globe nominee known for roles in The White Lotus and Fallout, 54, will lead the film opposite Marion Cotillard, 50, the Academy Award-winning actress recognised for La Vie en Rose and The Morning Show. In the film adaptation of the biblical Book of Job from writer and director Yuval Adler, the pair will play a couple attempting to stage a bold and immersive theatrical interpretation of the Book of Job.

The biblical story centres on Job, a man whose faith in God is tested through extreme suffering after losing his wealth, his children and his health, yet who ultimately remains faithful.

According to an early synopsis, the film will move between timelines – juxtaposing the ancient wager between God and Satan with the modern-day collapse of a marriage under pressure.

As the couple’s private lives begin to bleed into their creative work, tensions escalate during the production and a confrontation on set raises a question at the centre of the story: who gets to play God?

Yuval Adler, the Israeli writer and director behind the project, confirmed the casting as the film moves forward in development.

He said: “We want the film to feel both timeless and urgent – like the Book of Job itself.”

Yuval added: “Together, Marion and Walton will elevate this story beyond anything I could have imagined on the page.”

The filmmaker previously directed the 2013 feature Bethlehem, which won the top prize at the Venice Days section of the Venice Film Festival and served as Israel’s entry for the 2014 Academy Awards.

Since then, Yuval has directed a series of international productions, including 2019 thriller The Operative, starring Diane Kruger, the 2020 drama The Secrets We Keep, led by Noomi Rapace and the 2023 action thriller Sympathy for the Devil, featuring Nicolas Cage and Joel Kinnaman.

The upcoming film will be produced by Dan Kagan, whose credits include the film Longlegs, and Ilya Stewart, known for Petrov’s Flu.

Executive producers attached to the project include Liz Siegal, Sean Patrick O’Reilly, Elena Silenok, Elvira Paterson, Vadim Degtyarev, Sergey Torchilin, Pavel Burian, Aleksandr Fomin and Stuart Manashil.

Marion is represented by CAA and Agence Adequat, while Walton is managed by Darris Hatch Management and CAA, and Yuval is represented by Novo Entertainment.

CAA Media Finance is handling distribution rights for the project.