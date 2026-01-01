Jane Fonda queries Barbra Streisand's tribute to Robert Redford

Jane Fonda has expressed mock indignation at not being asked to lead the tribute to the late Robert Redford during the Oscars In Memorium segment.

The famously outspoken actor and activist shared her thoughts with Entertainment Tonight at the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party.

"I want to know how come Streisand was up there doing that for Redford?" Fonda quipped.

"She only made one movie with him, I made four. I have more to say."

Streisand costarred with Redford in the 1973 romantic drama, The Way We Were and sang the movie's theme song of the same name, which won the Oscar for best original song in 1974.

The two co-stars remained friends for the rest of Redford's life.

Fonda and Redford were also close friends for six decades, having appeared in four films together: Tall Story in 1960, The Chase in 1966, Barefoot in the Park in 1967, and Our Souls at Night in 2017.

"I was always in love with him," Fonda confessed. "He was a gorgeous human being and such great values."

After his death in September last year, Fonda issued a statement saying, "It hit me hard this morning when I read that Bob was gone.

"I can't stop crying. He meant a lot to me and was a beautiful person in every way. He stood for an America we have to keep fighting for."