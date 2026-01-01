Will Smith congratulates Michael B Jordan on Oscar win

Will Smith has congratulated Michael B Jordan on his Oscar win.

Smith took to Instagram to shout out Jordan's achievement, sharing a photo of the Sinners star holding up his Oscar.

He captioned the pic, "Congrats, Beloved. Makin' History!"

The good vibes come after the Sinners actor shouted out Smith and other Black Oscar-winning actors while accepting the Best Actor award at the 2026 ceremony.

It was his first time being nominated, and he beat out Leonardo DiCaprio, Ethan Hawke, Timothée Chalamet and Wagner Moura to take home the gong.

While delivering his acceptance speech, Jordan celebrated fellow Black actors who had won in the Best Actor and Best Actress categories over the years, saying, "I stand here because of the people that came before me: Sidney Poitier, Denzel Washington, Halle Berry, Jamie Foxx, Forest Whitaker, Will Smith."

Smith has been nominated in the Best Actor category three times over the years for his performances in Ali, The Pursuit of Happyness and King Richard. He took home the Oscar for the latter in 2022.

His win that night was overshadowed by an onstage altercation Smith was involved in with host Chris Rock. Smith walked onto the stage and slapped the comedian across the face, which resulted in him being banned from attending the ceremony for 10 years.

He'll be able to return to the award show again in 2033.