Lewis Hamilton turns up the heat on Kim Kardashian romance

Lewis Hamilton has revealed he was smitten over Kim Kardashian's dazzling look at the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

The Formula 1 racer took to Instagram on Monday to respond to her pics, dropping a heart-eye emoji in the comments section of the reality star's photo dump.

The eye-catching snaps showed Kardashian donning a figure-hugging gold Gucci gown paired with matching eight-inch heels.

Hamilton and Kardashian's not-so-secret relationship was revealed in February after they spent a romantic weekend together in the UK.

The couple, who had been friends for years, met up at the ritzy Estelle Manor in the Cotswolds and reportedly indulged in massages and private dinners together.

That same month, they jetted off to Paris, from where Kardashian posted footage of a date night with the Eiffel Tower in the background.

Hamilton and Kardashian then seemingly hard-launched their relationship by attending the 2026 Super Bowl together on 8 February.

An insider told Us Weekly that "because their relationship started with a friendship first, those closest to them believe this could be endgame for them both".

Hamilton has previously been romantically linked to Nicole Scherzinger and Sofía Vergara

Kardashian shares four children with ex-husband Kanye West.