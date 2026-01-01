Prolific Western actor Matt Clark dead at 89

Matt Clark, the character actor who starred in a plethora of Westerns has died. He was 89.

Clark died on Sunday in Austin, Texas, his daughter, producer Amiee Clark, told The Hollywood Reporter.

The rugged character actor, known for Westerns including Paul Newman's The Life and Times of Judge Roy Bean, John Wayne's The Cowboys and Clint Eastwood's The Outlaw Josey Wales, broke his back a few months ago, his daughter shared, and he died after complications from surgery.

Over five decades, Clark racked up 120 film and TV credits, but Westerns remained his favourite films.

"I just loved 'em!" Clark said in a 1991 interview. "Just like you always wanted to do as a little kid, you put on chaps and boots and tie on spurs that jingle when you walk."

"He was the kind of actor that defined Hollywood filmmaking in its greatest era," Hacks director Gary Rosen shared in a statement with The Hollywood Reporter. "He leaves the stage, but his performances will be remembered forever."

Clark was also known for his role as the fan favourite bartender in Back to the Future 3. On television, he had roles in The Jeff Foxworthy Show, Grace Under Fire, The Waltons, Magnum, PI, The Practice, Chicago Hope, and in the miniseries The Winds of War and Barbarians at the Gate.

In addition to his daughter, survivors include his third wife, Sharon, whom he married in January 2000, three sons and a whole host of grandchildren.