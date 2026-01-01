Barry Keoghan insists he's not Bond material as speculation heats up

Barry Keoghan has insisted he doesn't "fit the criteria" to play James Bond.

The Saltburn actor is one of many names that has been thrown into the mix over who will star as the next 007, but he has now seemingly put rumours to rest as he said he would rather be a villain than step into the coveted role, held previously by Daniel Craig.

In an interview with Radio Times, he said James Bond is "an iconic role and a lot of weight and pressure comes with that. It's nice to see your name go up there, but I don't think I fit the criteria for James Bond.

"I'd rather come in and do the villain. The man teasing Bond, that's more me."

It has been more than six years since Craig hung up his tux following the last instalment of the money-spinning James Bond franchise, No Time To Die.

Dune filmmaker Denis Villeneuve is on board as director for the next film, while Peaky Blinders' Steven Knight has been hired to write the script.

The eighth actor to play 007 will follow in the footsteps of Sean Connery, David Niven, George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, Pierce Brosnan, and Craig.

The current contenders, according to UK betting company Coral, are led by Dua Lipa's fiancé Callum Turner, closely followed by Wuthering Heights' Jacob Elordi, erstwhile frontrunner Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Henry Cavill and Jack O'Connell.

Hot from his Oscar success, Michael B Jordan is a new, if American, entry at 12/1.