Teyana Taylor responds to backlash over gracious response to losing out on Academy Award

Teyana Taylor has responded to online backlash over her gracious response to losing out on an Academy Award.

At the 2026 ceremony held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday night, presenter Zoe Saldaña announced Amy Madigan as the winner of the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for her performance as Gladys in Weapons.

As Zoe presented Amy with the prestigious prize, fellow nominee Teyana quickly stood up and began applauding.

Sinners' Wunmi Mosaku and Sentimental Value's Elle Fanning and Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas were also in the running.

After the spectacle aired, a follower posted a clip of the moment via X and claimed "something was off".

A short time later, Teyana - who was nominated for her role as Perfidia Beverly Hills in One Battle After Another - replied to the post and insisted she was thrilled for Amy.

"The world holds so much misery that miserable hearts forget the face of happiness," she wrote. "They grow comfortable being sore losers, so when they see real sportsmanship, it unsettles them! Like holy water touching a demon."

Teyana went on to emphasise just how important it is to celebrate others' victories.

"Because clapping for someone else's victory requires something many people never learned... how to win with grace & pure joy, and how to lose with grace, chin up & dignity," the 35-year-old added.

Despite Teyana missing out, One Battle After Another dominated the Academy Awards this year.

The action-thriller won six Oscars, including Best Picture, Best Director for Paul Thomas Anderson, Best Supporting Actor for Sean Penn, and Best Adapted Screenplay.

In January, the All's Fair star collected the Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actress for the part.