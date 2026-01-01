Eric Doherty 'will replace Emma Mackey' in new Nancy Meyers festive comedy

Erin Doherty has reportedly replaced Emma Mackey in Nancy Meyers' upcoming comedy.

The Adolescence actress - who has also appeared in The Crown - is said to be joining the cast for the untitled new Warner Bros film, which is due to be released on December 25, 2027.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Doherty has signed on for the movie, and is believed to be taking on the role held by Mackey.

The Sex Education star was originally set to appear in the film alongside Penélope Cruz, Kieran Culkin, Jude Law and Owen Wilson, but scheduling conflicts forced her to depart.

Plot details are being kept under wraps for the project, with follows Meyers' other A-list comedies like Father of the Bride and Private Benjamin.

Before Mackeys' exit, the director had confirmed the star-studded cast and tease the festive film.

Meyers shared a screenshot of The Hollywood Reporter's recent story about the project, and confirmed the five stars were all attached to the project.

She wrote on Instagram: "Happy to share my new movie with this fantastic cast is in the works and will be released on Christmas Day 2027! See you at the movies!"

The movie will mark her first since 2015's The Intern, which starred Robert De Niro and Anne Hathaway.

Several stars took to the comments to express their delight about Meyers' return behind the camera, including model Lily Aldridge.

She wrote: "This is the best news EVERRRRRR!!! Can’t wait (sic)"

Actress Grace Van Dien commented: "best news of 2026"

Initially, Netflix were on board for the film under Paris Paramount - it's unknown if that was a code name, a working title or the actual name - but the streamer shut down the film over budget issues.

Meyers is reported to have wanted at least $150 million, while Netflix didn't want to go over $130 million.

At the time, the story focused on a young writer and director who falls for a producer.

After several successful movies together, they split end their professional and romantic relationship, but get forced back together for a new project.

The semi-autobiographical project saw the former flames battling a volatile cast and high stakes.