'I just dipped my toe in': Rebecca Ferguson only has a small role in Dune: Part Three

Rebecca Ferguson only plays a very minor part in Dune: Part Three.

The 42-year-old actress returns as Lady Jessica in the concluding part of Denis Villeneuve's trilogy but explained that her alter ego only has minimal screen time in the movie – which will be released in December.

Rebecca told the Happy Sad Confused podcast: "I just dipped my toe in. I have no, sort of, comments on it.

"The script is great, I've read it. I think it's gonna be fantastic. But my journey was No. 1 and 2. I don't even think she (my character) was supposed to be in 3. And then Denis was like, 'I need to have one scene', and I get one scene."

The Mission: Impossible star explained that it was a "weird feeling" being on set after playing a far bigger role in the first two flicks.

Ferguson said: "That was a weird feeling, walking onto a set that you know so well, and knowing that you don't have a part of it. There's a lot of FOMO. And the acceptance of, 'This is just what it is.' You just have to serve (the story)."

Even though she only has a minor involvement in Dune: Part Three, Rebecca lavished praise on Villeneuve.

The Swedish star said of the director: "He's just intelligent, creative; he's a master, and he works with people that he makes better, and they make him better. It's a symbiosis. And they are few and far between."

Meanwhile, Rebecca stars in Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man as the mysterious medium Kaulo in the Netflix continuation of the British TV series and admits that she jumped at the chance to appear in the flick after being approached by Cillian Murphy – who portrays leading man Tommy Shelby.

She told Harper's Bazaar UK: "[It was] a no-brainer. The characters are all guttural and burdened. That’s what I want."

Rebecca developed a Romani accent for her character as she insisted she could not pull off a Birmingham accent like her co-stars.

She said: "There was absolutely no chance I could do a Brummie accent. I would ruin the film."

Ferguson previously confessed that she was trying not to "freak out" about joining the hugely popular Peaky Blinders.

She told Empire: "I try and stay away from thinking about all the people who [love it], because that’s just going to freak me out. It’s enough to know that once Cillian is on a horse, the paparazzi are taking pictures. You understand how big it is."

Rebecca also has credits in sci-fi thriller Mercy and fantasy flick The Magic Faraway Tree this year and the star admits that she is very ambitious.

She said: "I look back at my career and I think it’s good, but it’s not 100 per cent. I wouldn’t lie down on my deathbed and be like, ‘I nailed it.’ I’m happy and healthy, my family’s good, but I’m still missing things…

"I love to be challenged by stories that start somewhere, confuse you and take you somewhere else. I want my Anatomy of a Fall. I look at Sandra Hüller and think, ‘F****** hell, you nailed it, babes.’ That’s where I want to go. That’s where I am going."