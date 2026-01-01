Rebecca Ferguson admits she experienced 'a lot of FOMO' on set of Dune: Part Three

Rebecca Ferguson admits she experienced "a lot of FOMO" on the set of Dune: Part Three because she's only in one scene.

The Mission: Impossible actress had a significant role in the first two Dune movies as the powerful Lady Jessica, the mother of Timothée Chalamet's lead character Paul Atreides.

However, the third film, based on Frank Herbert's book Dune Messiah, jumps forward more than 10 years and follows Atreides as the Emperor. Despite her character not being in the book, director Denis Villeneuve asked Ferguson if she would film one scene.

While the A House of Dynamite star was glad to be involved at all, she admitted that only having one scene made her feel "weird" and gave her the fear of missing out (FOMO).

"The script is great, I've read it. I think it's gonna be fantastic. But my journey was No. 1 and 2. I don't even think she was supposed to be in 3. And then Denis was like, 'I need to have one scene,' and I get one scene," she shared on the Happy Sad Confused podcast.

"And that was a weird feeling, walking onto a set that you know so well, and knowing that you don't have a part of it. There's a lot of FOMO. And the acceptance of, 'This is just what it is.' You just have to serve (the story)."

Dune: Part Three will star Chalamet, Zendaya, Florence Pugh, Javier Bardem, Josh Brolin and Anya Taylor-Joy, plus franchise newcomer Robert Pattinson as the main villain Scytale.

Despite her reduced involvement, Ferguson had nothing but praise for Villeneuve, saying, "He's just intelligent, creative, he's a master, and he works with people that he makes better, and they make him better. It's a symbiosis. And they are few and far between."

Character posters for Dune: Part Three were released on Monday, teasing the "epic conclusion" to Villeneuve's trilogy. The teaser trailer is set to drop on Tuesday.

The film, which follows the 2021 and 2024 instalments, is set to be released on 18 December.