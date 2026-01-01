Jack O'Connell and Jason Clarke join cast of A Quiet Place Part III

Jack O'Connell, Jason Clarke and Katy O'Brian have joined the cast of A Quiet Place Part III.

The film's writer and director, John Krasinski, took to Instagram on Monday to reveal the cast of the final instalment in his horror trilogy.

He posted a photo of seven scripts for Part III on a desk, with each copy bearing the name of a different cast member.

The image confirmed that the film would once again star his wife Emily Blunt and Millicent Simmonds and Noah Jupe as her on-screen children. They will be joined by Cillian Murphy, who first appeared in A Quiet Place Part II, as well as franchise newcomers including Sinners star O'Connell, Oppenheimer actor Clarke and The Running Man star O'Brian.

He captioned the post, "So proud to be a part of this #AQuietPlace family... old and new! Here we go! Part III - July 30th, 2027."

Krasinski added the audio of the Hamilton song, One Last Time, seemingly hinting that this will be the last chapter in his trilogy.

According to Variety, production will begin in New York in the spring, with Krasinski producing and directing from his own screenplay.

A Quiet Place, released in 2018, followed a family navigating a world overrun by aliens who hunt by sound. The Office actor wrote, directed and starred in the first outing alongside Blunt, Simmonds and Jupe.

A Quiet Place Part II, released in 2020, was written and directed by Krasinski, and Blunt, Simmonds and Jupe were joined by Murphy and Djimon Hounsou.

In addition to the main trilogy, Michael Sarnoski wrote and directed the 2024 spin-off/prequel A Quiet Place: Day One, starring Lupita Nyong'o and Joseph Quinn.

O'Connell is currently on a horror streak, having recently starred in Ryan Coogler's vampire movie Sinners and the second 28 Years Later film, The Bone Temple.

Meanwhile, Clarke was most recently seen in Kathryn Bigelow's A House of Dynamite, and O'Brian is best known for Love Lies Bleeding, Twisters and Christy.