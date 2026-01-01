Teyana Taylor 'all good' after 'unwarranted and unprovoked' altercation backstage at Oscars

Teyana Taylor has assured fans that she's "all good" following an "unwarranted and unprovoked" altercation with a security guard backstage at the Oscars on Sunday.

The One Battle After Another actress was caught on camera calling out a security guard for allegedly shoving her backstage at the end of the ceremony as she tried to return to the Oscars stage for a group photo with her co-stars following their Best Picture win.

When asked about the incident at an Oscars after-party at Craig's restaurant in Los Angeles, Teyana told a TMZ reporter that she was "all good".

"Everybody's having a good time, and you know, security was just doing a lot," the 35-year-old continued. "There's always that one, but I'm perfectly fine, I'm proud, I'm happy."

The Oscar nominee added, "The first thing people do is definitely make assumptions. But at the end of the day, I just don't tolerate disrespect, especially when it's unwarranted and it's unprovoked."

According to sources, the singer left the stage after the One Battle After Another team accepted the Best Picture Oscar at the end of the night and was trying to return for a photo when the security guard stopped her and others from doing so.

In the video, which went viral on social media, Teyana calls the man "very rude" and scolds him for putting his hands on a female.

In a statement about the incident, officials for the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, which organises the Oscars, said they were "extremely upset" about her experience and the behaviour of their "outside security firm".

"We have worked with Teyana over the last several months during awards season, and she has been nothing short of remarkable, supportive, kind, and all about community," they said. "We have made it clear to them that this behaviour is not acceptable. We want to thank Teyana for showing remarkable grace, and we are taking the appropriate measures to ensure this does not happen again."

The A Thousand and One actress responded to their statement on X on Monday, writing, "Thank you to @TheAcademy... I really appreciate your unwavering love & support."

The star was up for Best Supporting Actress for One Battle After Another, but lost out to Amy Madigan for Weapons.