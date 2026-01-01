Zendaya warns fans any 'wedding photos' of her and Tom Holland are 'fake'

Zendaya has admitted "many people have been fooled" by viral AI "wedding photos" of her with Tom Holland.

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday night, host Jimmy asked the Euphoria actress whether she had seen any of the headlines about her and her actor fiancé, whom she reportedly recently married.

"Really? I haven't seen any of them," she quipped.

Jimmy then referenced the fake AI photos depicting Zendaya and Tom, both 29, in wedding attire that have been circulating on social media in recent weeks.

"Many people have been fooled by them," the Dune star smiled. "While I was just out and about in real life, people were like, 'Oh my God, your wedding photos are gorgeous,' and I was like, 'Babe, they're AI. They're not real.'"

Zendaya went on to joke that "many people" have brought up the fake photos to her and expressed their disappointment that they weren't invited to the ceremony.

Elsewhere in the chat, The Greatest Showman actress shared a clip from a wedding scene from her new movie The Drama, which co-stars Robert Pattinson. But an image of the Uncharted actor's face was superimposed over Robert's.

"It was a beautiful day... That was real footage," she joked. "That was real! I was there."

Zendaya and Tom confirmed they were dating in November 2021 after meeting on the set of Spider-Man: Homecoming.

They became engaged in December 2024, and last month, the star's longtime fashion stylist, Law Roach, claimed the pair had wed in secret.

"The wedding has already happened," he told Access Hollywood at the 2026 Actor Awards. "You missed it."

When asked by a reporter whether he was being honest, Law confirmed with a laugh, "It's very true."

Zendaya and Tom will also both appear in Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey and Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which are both set to open in cinemas in July.

Zendaya is currently promoting The Drama, which will be released on 3 April.