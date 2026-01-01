Hilary Duff insists it was 'really nice' having her mother as manager

Hilary Duff has maintained it was "really nice" having her mother, Susan Duff, as her manager when she was a child star.

During an interview for the Mythical Kitchen series on Tuesday, host Josh Scherer asked the former Lizzie McGuire actress about the realities of growing up in the limelight.

In response, Hilary insisted that she was "never pushed" into pursuing a career in Hollywood.

"I was never pushed into acting. I was never pushed into singing," she clarified. "My mom, you know, knew that my sister (Haylie Duff) and I loved performing... Back when I was doing it, no one was acting where I came from, so everyone thought it was like, 'She has a stage mom.'"

Last October, Hilary's Agent Cody Banks co-star Frankie Muniz claimed on The Joe Vulpis Podcast that Susan was the "epitome of a stage mom" and he would get "sad" when she was on the set of the 2003 movie.

But amid the latest conversation, Hilary had nothing but praise for Susan.

"It was really nice that I had my mom in the corner... for better or for worse," the 38-year-old confessed. "I think there was obviously mistakes made and, like, a learning process, but it's hard to be like a family up against like a machine... I don't think that it was like a war, I have a great relationship with them... I'm super grateful for her."

Hilary, who is a mother-of-four children, opens up about her complex relationships with her father Robert and sister Haylie in two songs on her new album, Luck... or Something.

The Mature star will embark on a global trek, titled the Lucky Me Tour, in support of the project later in the year.