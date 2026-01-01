Dax Shepard has considered getting a facelift

Dax Shepard has revealed that he has contemplated getting a facelift.

The actor and comedian spoke candidly about ageing during the latest episode of his podcast Armchair Expert, with guest Zach Braff, admitting that he has thought about going under the knife to look younger.

While Shepard, 51, has considered plastic surgery, he emphasised that he also wants to remain recognisably himself.

"I have zero judgment if someone does it. I don't give a f**k if anyone gets a facelift," he said, noting that "80 percent of the time" he doesn't want to change his appearance.

"I'm like, this is actually kind of cool," the actor continued. "I'm going to be one of the few people that didn't have a facelift, and I'm going to look weirdly authentic. I think that's going to have some weird value. Like, I think I'm choosing the right path."

However, Shepard admitted that part of him thinks he could go through with it.

"I'm like, this is crazy. Why wouldn't I (get a facelift)? I have the money, and I am vain," he told Scrubs actor Braff, 50.

Braff, meanwhile, reflected on the risks of cosmetic surgery, recalling that he has seen too many results go "awry", though he acknowledged there may have been a time when he might have considered it.

"Also, if you and I all the sudden had little cute noses and a f**king pronounced chin and jawline, wouldn't people be like, 'What the f**k did you do?'" he questioned, adding that altering his appearance could impact his career.

"I think it helps us that we're the age we are, because now I'm playing a grizzled cop, a dad," Braff continued. "The parts are different. You're not trying to be the leading man who gets the girl. I was never competing for those roles, really. I did one or two of those, but I was never going to be the Glen Powell of the moment."