Chelsea Handler claims Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Cheryl Hines sold her 'cursed' property

Chelsea Handler has claimed that Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and his wife Cheryl Hines sold her a "cursed" home.

The TV personality bought the five-bedroom mansion in Brentwood, Los Angeles from America's Secretary of Health and Human Services and his actress wife for $5.9 million (£4.4 million) in 2021.

However, she claimed on an episode of her podcast Dear Chelsea that she still has "not lived in that house" nearly five years later, due to an allegedly poor foundation and an "illegal" outdoor storage unit.

"That's how f**ked up this house was, the idea that this guy is in charge of the health of our country when he didn't even have a proper foundation at his house," she blasted during a conversation with actor Denis Leary.

"When they opened up the house, they were like, 'This house is the most toxic environment. You cannot live here for at least two years.'"

Chelsea claimed that she initially didn't know who she was buying the property from, as the sale was done through trusts on both sides.

"I'm not exaggerating any of this," she continued. "It was a disaster, and I didn't know it going in because everything was, you know, under wraps."

The 51-year-old added that at least three people told her the home was "cursed", and alleged that during the last week of the inspection, she realised the renovations she'd been promised hadn't been done and there was a "little outdoor storage unit".

"So now we have to remove his illegal bulls**t from my property, and I'm like, how did they not find this upon the first inspection?" she fumed.

To make matters worse, after the sale went through, the Curb Your Enthusiasm actress had "the audacity" to leave Chelsea a note which read, "Let us know if there's anything we can do for you, Chelsea."

She fired, "I'm like, 'Yeah, how about a f**king foundation?' That's something you could do for me. Anyway, I'm not angry about it or anything. I'm totally over it."

RFK Jr., the nephew of U.S. President John F. Kennedy, has been the Secretary of Health and Human Services since February 2025. He has been married to the actress since 2014.