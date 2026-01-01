Sarah Michelle Gellar heard from Buffy co-stars after announcing reboot cancellation

Sarah Michelle Gellar heard from her original Buffy the Vampire Slayer co-stars after the revival series was cancelled.

The actress starred alongside the likes of Alyson Hannigan, Nicholas Brendon, David Boreanaz, Anthony Stewart Head and James Marsters in the original series between 1997 and 2003, and was set to return for a revival series titled Buffy: New Sunnydale.

However, she announced on Instagram over the weekend that Hulu executives had decided to cancel the show after filming the pilot.

Reflecting on the sad news, Gellar told People that she received support from her former castmates.

"Every single one of them. No one more so than David Boreanaz. I spoke to him last night. It just shows the lasting relationship that we have," she shared.

Gellar noted that she also spoke with Chloe Zhao, with whom she developed the series, and told her to focus on attending the Oscars as a Best Director nominee for Hamnet on Sunday.

"Chloé and I are feeling the same things. Disappointment. We don't want to let the fans down. That hurts. Saddened at how it was handled and when it was handled," she said. "But I just said to Chloé, and I was very specific, I said, 'Sunday night, you put that crown on and you walk that red carpet and you take in all that love for what you worked for and forget the other stuff.' It's important to me that this doesn't take away from what we achieved and what she's achieved."

The I Know What You Did Last Summer star admitted that "nobody saw (the news) coming" and questioned the timing of the phone call, as she found out just before the premiere of her comeback movie Ready or Not 2: Here I Come.

"For them to call us on the Friday of what should have been Chloé's victory lap for an incredible film, and my world premiere of something that I worked very hard for is...," she added, before pausing. "That says something."

Gellar also revealed that one person in particular killed the project, "an executive" who was not a fan of the original show and "was proud to constantly remind" them of that fact.