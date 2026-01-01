John Stamos shocked his wife with Drag look

John Stamos "really freaked out" his wife with his dramatic appearance change in Drag.

The 62-year-old actor - who has seven-year-old son Billy with spouse Caitlin McHugh - sported dark contacts and thinner eyebrows for his role in the horror comedy and he had a great time stretching himself multiple ways with the project.#

He told People magazine: “It does become very dark in this movie. I watched a lot of true crime. And I really wanted to change my look.

"[The change to my eyes] really freaked my wife out.”

The Fuller House star jumped at the chance to star in the movie because he has always wanted to work with Danny DeVito, who has produced the film along with his children Lucy and Jake, and he hopes it has fostered a relationship with the 81-year-old Hollywood legend that will last some time.

He said: “I've always gravitated towards older gentlemen in my career and mentors. I hope that he becomes one, you know?

“I've been a Danny DeVito fan my whole life, and I've always wanted to just meet him and to get to work with him."

John would have done anything for Danny - and didn't even hesitate when the Twins star called him with an unusual request shortly before he went on stage with the Beach Boys.

He recalled: “I go, 'What do you want?' He goes, ‘I want to show your butt in the movie.’ I said, ‘OK.’ ”

Drag also stars Lucy DeVito, as well as Lizzy Caplan and Christine Ko, and a synopsis for the film explains it tells the story of two sisters whose robbery of a New York home “turns into a nightmare when one of them throws out her back and becomes immobilised on the second floor."

The description added: “The night spirals out of control as they embark on a painful journey to make it out before the homeowner returns.”

John noted of the tricky plot: “I thought they did that really incredibly. And then watching Lucy and Danny and Jake work together was a beautiful experience.”

Meanwhile, after an appearance on The Hunting Wives, which John noted is a "pretty dark, wild show as well", it seems he is taking his career in a new direction as he is keen to "stick with" similar projects.

He quipped: “Maybe no more Hallmark movies!”