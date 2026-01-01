Conan O'Brien shares marriage-saving bathroom hack

Conan O'Brien has shared his marriage-saving bathroom hack.

The comedian revealed his hottest tip for preventing marital strife, explaining how he and his wife of more than two decades, Liza Powel O'Brien, had kept the spark alive by maintaining separate bathrooms.

Interviewed alongside Liza, 55, at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2026, Conan, 62, was candid about the key to their relationship's success.

"Well, we were saved because we moved into a house that had a bathroom for me and a bathroom for you," the If I Had Legs I'd Kick You actor told InStyle Magazine.

"A mini, tiny one. A Jack and Jill. But I think that really saves... they say that goes a long way to perpetuating a marriage."

Chiming in, his wife simply added, "I don't dislike it".

"You don't dislike it," the Oscars host quipped. "Which means that's two negatives. She likes it."

Further driving home the point, Conan then added, "But, I think that's key. Very key."

Conan and Liza, now a playwright, were wed in 2002 - three years after meeting. They were first introduced while he was shooting a segment for his TV series, Late Night with Conan O'Brien, at her then-advertising agency.

"I immediately start talking to her," Conan recalled on The Michelle Obama Podcast in 2020. "And then I'm not even trying to be funny... I'm just trying to find out more about this woman."

They share two children: a daughter, Neve, and a son, Beckett.