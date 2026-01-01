Chris Pratt's youngest children 'have never seen movies'

Chris Pratt has revealed his three youngest children "have never seen movies".

The actor explained why half his family have no idea he's starred in kids' blockbusters, including all of his movies from The Super Mario Bros. franchise.

Chris, 46, revealed his children's lack of moviegoing experience was thanks to his wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt, and her beliefs on early access to screens.

"My 5-year-old, my 3-year-old, and my 1-year-old have never seen movies," Chris, 46, told Today as he promoted The Super Mario Galaxy Movie.

Chris is father to four children: Jack, 13, whom he shares with ex-wife Anna Faris, as well as Lyla, 5, Eloise, 3 and Ford, 16 months, whom he shares with Katherine, 36.

The Jurassic World star explained Katherine was "very old-school when it comes to screens and technology and all of that stuff", so while Jack had permission to watch movies, his half-siblings did not.

"So we're waiting," Chris added.

When his three youngest were ready, the Mercy actor said, they would discover how "cool" he really was.

"There's gonna be a season, they're gonna realise their dad is really cool," Chris said. "They haven't realised it yet, but one day."