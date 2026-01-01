Madonna teases cameo in The Studio season 2

Madonna has been spotted on the set of the second season of The Studio.

This week, the Like a Prayer singer joined stars Seth Rogen, Ike Barinholtz, Chase Sui Wonders, Kathryn Hahn and Bryan Cranston on the Venice set of the Apple TV series.

Madonna, whose last major live-action acting role was in 2002's Swept Away, also teased the project on her Instagram page, sharing a picture of herself reading a script while seated inside a gondola on one of Italian city's famous canals.

Clad in a wide-brimmed Louis Vuitton hat, the pop superstar wrote in the caption, "The Italian job."

And it appears that the Material Girl isn't the only one making a cameo in upcoming episodes of comedy. Michael Keaton and Julia Garner were also seen filming on set.

Season two is underway without the familiar face of Patty Leigh, played by the late Catherine O'Hara, who died in January at age 71.

"I told O'Hara when I first met her I thought she was the funniest person I'd ever had the pleasure of watching on screen," Rogen, who is the star and co-creator of The Studio, shared on social media in the wake of the actor's death.

"Home Alone was the movie that made me want to make movies. Getting to work with her was a true honour."