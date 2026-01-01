Netflix bosses reject report claiming they're 'fed up' with Duke and Duchess of Sussex

Netflix executives have shut down a report claiming they are "at odds" with Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex.

Shortly after the couple stepped back from their roles as working members of the British royal family, they signed a five-year deal with executives at the streamer, which included the release of the 2022 documentary series, Harry & Meghan.

On Tuesday, editors at Variety published a report in which they quoted sources as claiming the partnership was "done" and that Netflix chief executive officer Ted Sarandos was "fed up".

But in a statement to the outlet, a spokesperson for the media giant insisted the report was "absolutely inaccurate".

"Archewell (Productions) has been a thoughtful and collaborative partner and we've really enjoyed working with Harry and Meghan," commented chief content officer Bela Bajaria. "They're deeply engaged in the storytelling process and bring a unique, global perspective that aligns with the kinds of impactful projects our members respond to."

In addition, a representative for Sarandos dismissed the claim that the mogul "would not sit for a call with the Duchess unless a lawyer was present on the line".

"This is blatantly false. In fact, Meghan texts and speaks with Mr. Sarandos regularly, and has been to his home, sans lawyers," declared attorney Michael J. Kump, who represents the Duke and Duchess.

It's unclear whether the couple has any projects currently in the pipeline at Netflix.

Earlier this month, a spokesperson for Meghan's As Ever lifestyle brand confirmed that leaders at the streaming service had ended their partnership in the company, which offers products like jam and cake mixes.

However, the former Suits star will continue to appear in "seasonal specials" for her With Love, Meghan series.

The second season of the lifestyle programme, comprised of eight episodes, aired last August.

A one-off episode, With Love, Meghan: Holiday Celebration, was released in December.