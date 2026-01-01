Zendaya re-wears 2015 Academy Awards gown to The Drama premiere

Zendaya pulled from her own closet for the premiere of The Drama on Tuesday night.

The Euphoria actress walked the red carpet at the DGA Theater in Los Angeles in a white silk corset dress with an off-the-shoulder neckline from Vivienne Westwood.

Speaking to Variety at the event, Zendaya confirmed it was the same gown she wore to her very first Academy Awards ceremony in 2015.

"I was brainstorming with (celebrity stylist Law Roach) about how I would theme dress for this film, and I kind of remembered the saying, 'Something old, something new, something borrowed, something blue,'" she said, referring to the Victorian-era English wedding rhyme. "So, I thought I'd bring it back."

Reflecting on the first time she sported the dress, Zendaya insisted it brings back many good memories.

"It was such an important moment for myself, my community, for my loved ones, and it felt right. And it also happens to be a wedding dress, so that works," the 29-year-old continued, referencing the theme of her new film.

Zendaya made headlines at the 2015 Academy Awards after Giuliana Rancic claimed that her decision to wear dreadlocks to the event made her look like she "smells like patchouli oil or weed" during an episode of the E! show Fashion Police.

The TV presenter later apologised for her comments, and in an interview for W magazine in March 2021, Zendaya emphasised that she was glad she defended herself after the incident.

"That's how change happens. And it made me think, 'How could I always have a lasting impact on what people saw and associated with People of Color?'" the Dune star added at the time.

Zendaya reportedly recently tied the knot with longtime partner, Tom Holland.

The pair will both appear in Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey and Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which are both set to open in cinemas in July.

Directed by Kristoffer Borgli and co-starring Robert Pattinson, The Drama is slated for release in U.S. theatres on 3 April.