Seann William Scott wonders if daughter will be 'horrified' by American Pie

Seann William Scott is waiting to find out if his daughter will find American Pie funny or be "horrified" by the gross-out comedy.

The 49-year-old actor, who is best known for playing Steve Stifler in the famed comedy franchise, admitted that his five-year-old daughter doesn't understand the American Pie references he fields "a couple of times a week" when they're out and about in public.

Scott admitted to Metro that he will eventually show Frankie Rose the teen comedy when she's older, however, she doesn't know how she will receive them.

"The other day I was at a restaurant and somebody walked by and went, 'Hey, Stifler, how you doing?' And I go, 'Good!' Because, honestly, you don't want to like, break their heart and say, 'No, I'm not really that guy,'" he shared.

"But my daughter was with me, she's like, 'Daddy, what is going on? Who's Stifler?' She's only five and I will never let her watch any of those movies. No! I'm joking. One day, I will have the conversation and show them to her and she's either gonna be horrified and be like - 'Daddy?!?' or she's gonna laugh her a*s off."

Scott made his movie debut as Stifler in 1999's American Pie and reprised his role in 2001's American Pie 2, 2003's American Wedding and 2012's American Reunion.

The Final Destination star insisted that he doesn't mind being remembered best for playing an obnoxious jock more than 25 years ago, adding, "I love that movie so much. I wouldn't have a career if it wasn't for that movie."

As for whether he would ever reunite with the likes of Jason Biggs, Tara Reid and Alyson Hannigan for a fifth outing, he said, "Oh my gosh, to hang out with everybody again, it would be great. I don't think another American Pie will ever happen, but it's fun to think about. Though they don't seem to be making a ton of comedies any more - which is a shame."

"But they are making another Scary Movie, so you never know," he added, referring to the upcoming sixth Scary Movie.

Scott is currently promoting his new horror film Dolly, which is out now in U.K. cinemas.