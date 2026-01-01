Viola Davis had to call out Meryl Streep for forgetting line while filming Doubt

Viola Davis once had to call out Meryl Streep for forgetting her line while they were filming their 2008 drama Doubt.

The Woman King star received a Best Supporting Actress Oscar nomination in 2009 for her performance in Doubt, despite only appearing on-screen for around 10 minutes, including a pivotal scene in which she goes toe-to-toe with Streep.

During an appearance on the Good Hang with Amy Poehler podcast on Tuesday, Davis recalled shooting her acclaimed scene and revealed that the 21-time Oscar nominee kept forgetting one of her lines.

"She had a line, I had a line, or whatever, and then: nothing. I'm looking in her face, nothing, she's saying nothing, I'm saying nothing. Obviously, someone dropped the line," she remembered. "And then I realise she's the one who dropped the line. Meryl freaking Streep dropped the line."

Davis felt like she couldn't call the three-time Oscar winner out for her mistake, however, Streep noticed that something was "off" after forgetting her line every time during three attempts at the scene.

"In my brain, I was like, 'Say the f**king line!' But I can't tell Meryl Streep, 'You forgot the line, Meryl. You keep forgetting the line,'" the Fences star shared. "And finally, we did it. And she was like, 'Why does something feel off?' And I said, 'Because you keep forgetting the line. You forgot the line, Meryl.'"

Remembering her co-star's response, Davis said, "Well, why didn't you say something?"

Davis, Streep and their co-stars Amy Adams and Philip Seymour Hoffman were all nominated for Oscars for the drama, in which a Catholic school principal questions a priest's ambiguous relationship with a troubled young student.

Davis and Streep have remained good friends ever since the shoot. In 2017, Streep honoured Davis when she was awarded a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and Davis paid tribute to Streep when she received the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the Golden Globes that same year. The Devil Wears Prada star returned the favour when Davis received the same honour last year.