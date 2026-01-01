Zendaya reveals she filmed Euphoria season three in half the time as previous seasons

Zendaya has revealed that she filmed the third season of Euphoria in half the time she had for the previous two series.

The Dune actress, who plays teenage drug addict Rue Bennett in the TV drama, has described the shoot of the third season as "a whirlwind" because she shot her scenes in four months instead of the usual eight.

Speaking to Variety at the premiere of her movie The Drama on Tuesday night, Zendaya said that she had only "seen a little bit" of the new series.

"Gosh, it was a whirlwind," she continued. "I did what I usually do in eight months in like four months, so... it was like trying to get eight episodes in at once."

She added, "It just flew by me, but, yeah, I'm excited. I hope it turns out beautifully."

Zendaya managed to squeeze in filming Euphoria last year around her busy shooting schedule for her upcoming films Spider-Man: Brand New Day, The Odyssey and Dune: Part Three, which are all being released in 2026.

The 29-year-old won Emmys for her portrayal of Rue in the 2019 debut season and its 2022 follow-up, which she also executive produced.

However, she is not listed as an executive producer on the official press materials for season three and has noticeably not promoted the show at all on Instagram despite posting about her movies The Drama and Dune: Part Three.

The news adds to the speculation about Zendaya's alleged falling-out with Euphoria creator Sam Levinson, which was first reported in 2024.

After numerous delays, the third season will debut on HBO on 12 April, with a five-year time jump bringing the characters out of high school. Zendaya stars alongside returning co-stars Sydney Sweeney, Hunter Schafer, Jacob Elordi, Alexa Demie, Maude Apatow, and the late Eric Dane.

The Challenger star's comments come a week after Labrinth, who wrote the score and several songs for the first two seasons of the HBO drama, appeared to distance himself from the show.

"I'm done with this industry. F**k Columbia. Double f**k Euphoria. I'm out. Thank you and good night x," he wrote in the cryptic Instagram post, which he swiftly deleted.