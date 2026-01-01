Sarah Michelle Gellar hopes Buffy reboot pilot won't see light of day

Sarah Michelle Gellar has shared that she hopes the cancelled Buffy the Vampire Slayer reboot pilot doesn't see the light of day.

The Scooby Doo star opened up about the axed project during a chat with Page Six Radio.

"I hope it doesn't. I actually hope it doesn't," Gellar said of the Buffy the Vampire Slayer: New Sunnydale pilot getting leaked.

"Because then everyone's going to have an opinion on this and that. And pilots are not finished. It wasn't done."

Gellar went on to explain that she and Chloé Zhao, who was signed on as director until the revival was scrapped last week, made a pilot for the reboot because there were new characters involved and they wanted to "see how it goes".

"There are things you learn from it. And there are things you fix," she explained. "Usually, a pilot doesn't air in its entirety, ever. So you use that information as a learning tool."

Gellar emphasised her point by comparing it to the original Buffy pilot, which had "nothing to do with the show" it ultimately turned into.

"It was a different Willow," she said, referring to Alyson Hannigan's role as Willow Rosenberg. "It was a very different show. But those are learning tools, and that's what a pilot is."

As for a version of the pilot script that reportedly got leaked, Gellar insisted that it "isn't correct" and asked Buffy fans not to watch the pilot should it somehow get released.

"That stuff is really unfortunate," Gellar told Page Six Radio. "And I ask fans, if you see scripts, if you see it leaked, don't watch it. Because you're not getting our visions and all of that."