Robert Pattinson sparks marriage rumours with Suki Waterhouse

Robert Pattinson has sparked rumours that he and his longtime girlfriend, Suki Waterhouse, are secretly married.

While walking the carpet at the Los Angeles premiere of his and Zendaya's upcoming film, The Drama, both stars were asked about the biggest secret they'd ever kept, in an interview with Extra.

Zendaya, who has recently been making headlines for her alleged secret wedding to Tom Holland, teased the outlet that "nothing that comes to mind".

When it was Pattinson's turn to answer, he looked directly at Zendaya and said, "It's the same one that you have."

The co-stars then laughed mischievously and refused to elaborate further.

Pattinson and Waterhouse have been dating since 2018 and welcomed their first child in March 2024.

In December 2023, a month after confirming they were expecting, they sparked engagement rumours when the Daisy Jones & The Six star flashed a diamond ring while out for a walk in London.

Days later, a person close to the couple confirmed their engagement to People magazine.

"They are engaged. They both want to be married. It's important for them," the source told the outlet at the time.

Since then, the couple have remained tight-lipped about their relationship and have kept their baby girl out of the spotlight.