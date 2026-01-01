Ricki Lake dubs her decision to have a facelift 'impulsive'

Ricki Lake has been candid about going under the knife.

The former talk show host has admitted her decision to undergo a facelift wasn't carefully planned.

"I didn't do any research when I decided very impulsively to have my face done," Lake said on celebrity stylist Maeve Reilly's podcast The Inside Edit.

"I had my consult. I booked the next available appointment. So, that was in mid-June. I booked for 18 July. Never looked back."

Lake said the impromptu move came after a dramatic weight loss that left her dealing with excess skin.

"I had just lost 40 pounds (two stone 12 lbs), and I had this hanging," she said, pointing to the area under her chin.

"And it wasn't just that I didn't like what I saw, or wanted to look younger. I have grey hair! It's not about that. It's like, I had an appendage hanging that wasn't going to grow back, like come back up."

The Hairspray star shared that what sealed the deal was seeing a friend's dramatic transformation up close.

"I saw her eight days after her surgery, and not only did she look amazing, she was euphoric. She was like a different person. She was just on top of the world, and I was like, 'I'll have what she's having.'"

Lake said her own results exceeded expectations.

"I healed so quickly. I hosted an event at the Academy Museum two weeks after my surgery. I looked flawless. Flawless."