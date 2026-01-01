Whoopi Goldberg admits to 'hit and runs' as part of single life

Whoopi Goldberg is getting candid about her sex life at 70.

Goldberg spilled the tea during a roundtable discussion about single life on the latest episode of The View.

"I bar hop, I go hang," she quipped

Joy Behar chimed in to ask whether Goldberg herself missed the days of "casual flings and barhopping", to which Goldberg replied, "I am single. I do hit and runs when I need it, but I am not married to anybody. I don't have responsibilities."

Turning the question on her married peers at the table, Goldberg wanted to know whether the other View hosts missed single life.

"I do, not the effort of a fling or a bar-hop, but a binge where I can sit and eat an ice cream and no one's watching," Sara Haines admitted. "Singlehood sounds exhausting if you're looking for someone, but the single life was so lovely. I love being the centre of my own world."

Goldberg has been married three times: to Alvin Martin, with whom she shares her daughter Alexandrea, from 1973 to 1979; to David Claessen from 1986 to 1988; and to Lyle Trachtenberg from 1994 to 1995.

In the years since her third divorce, Goldberg has been candid about not looking to walk down the aisle for a fourth time.

"I'm much happier on my own," the EGOT winner told The New York Times in a 2016 profile. "I can spend as much time with somebody as I want to spend, but I'm not looking to be with somebody forever or live with someone. I don't want somebody in my house."