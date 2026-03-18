Jason Bateman directing Sam Rockwell and Woody Harrelson in Netflix crime thriller

Jason Bateman will direct Sam Rockwell and Woody Harrelson in a new crime thriller.

The 57-year-old star will be at the helm of The Cackling of the Dodos for Netflix, which is based on an original screenplay by Kingdomtide novelist Rye Curtis.

As confirmed by the streaming giant's Dan Lin and Jinny Howe during a press event on Wednesday (18.03.26), Rockwell and Harrelson will join Bateman on the project.

In a press release, Netflix teased: "Dodos centres on small-town farmer George, who has a truly terrible day when he discovers a corpse chilling out in a grain bin and is unwittingly forced into a chaotic, sloppy cover-up by his boss, Denny."

The movie will be Bateman's latest collaboration with Netflix, having recently been nominated for an Actor Award for his work on Black Rabbit.

He was also seen as a villain in 2024's airport thriller Carry-On, and appeared in Ozark while service as executive producer.

In Carry-On, he plays a mysterious stranger who attempts to blackmail a TSA agent into allowing a dangerous package on a Christmas flight and he enjoyed having the chance to portray a complicated character.

He told The Hollywood Reporter: "I’m not some hardened criminal-looking kind of guy, so I’m glad they didn’t want me to play him like that.

"They let me do it as just a guy and this is just his job. He wants to blow this plane up, move on to the next thing, and get home for the holidays too.”

Co-star Taron Egerton, who plays the TSA agent, believes Bateman's role is more menacing because the beloved comedic actor is playing against type.

He explained: "It’s unusual because he presents as someone quite safe but actually underneath it, he’s awful.

"Knowing Jason for all his film work and Arrested Development and Ozark, it’s surreal to be working with him.”

Last month, Bateman revealed how he almost walked away from Hollywood in his 20s.

He told The Hollywood Reporter: "I would’ve bought a little coffee shop in some small town in Western Europe, learned the language and made local villager friends.

"It sounds so stupid, but I would’ve walked around with a little apron on and sat at everyone’s table and just had a quaint, little life — and I bet I would have loved it."

Bateman's fortunes were transformed in the early 2000s, when he was cast in Arrested Development, and following a string of film and TV successes, he now believes that he's at the peak of his powers.

He shared: "Were it not for some of that cliff-hanging earlier in my career, I don’t know if I’d be as good as I am at the caretaking of these opportunities.

"But I have seen and felt what it is like to really not have a lot of prospects, and it keeps you hungry."