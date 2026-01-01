Zendaya hails Twilight 'phenomenon'

Zendaya watched all of the Twilight movies after being cast alongside Robert Pattinson in The Drama.

The 29-year-old actress plays Robert's on-screen love interest in the new romantic black-comedy-drama film, and Zendaya has revealed that the project prompted her to watch the Twilight franchise for the first time, describing the movies as a "phenomenon".

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Zendaya shared: "I was like, ‘How have I never seen these movies before?’ But I felt like I had to, it’s like a cultural kind of phenomenon that I hadn’t been a part of yet.

"I watched all of them in like a day. It was great, I enjoyed myself."

Zendaya relished starring alongside Robert in the unconventional new romcom.

The actress reflected: "These characters are unique. They’re very unique people and the circumstance is quite unique and it reveals a lot about love, about what we’re willing to do for love, what we’re willing to accept, and how much you really know your partner."

Robert also enjoyed working with Zendaya, and he was impressed that his co-star watched all of the Twilight movies in just two days.

The Hollywood star quipped: "It’s interesting, [she’s like] ‘Just got to see what he’s about'. She liked them apparently. She watched all five in two days, that’s impressive."

Robert would love to work with Zendaya again in the future.

He said: "It was so fun, I love working with her. I think she’s great and I’d do it again and again."

Meanwhile, Zendaya recently revealed that she feels "very grateful" to be part of the Dune franchise.

The actress has played Chani in all three Dune movies, and she admits that it's been a huge part of her life in recent years.

Zendaya - who stars in the new movie alongside Robert, Anya Taylor-Joy and Javier Bardem - told People: "I'm so excited. I mean, this movie, or these movies, have meant so much to me over the years.

"I've literally been able to grow up in my entire 20s doing them, and so they have such a special place in my heart and all these people do as well. So I'm very excited, very grateful to be a part of it."

Zendaya also offered an insight into Florence Pugh's role in Dune: Part Three.

She shared: "I want to start by saying I love Florence Pugh. So talented, so wonderful in this role. And we said the last time [we did a] press tour, we only got one scene together and we were far away. And I was like, 'I hope we get more.' So I don't want to tease anything, but she's absolutely phenomenal. And you guys will just have to see for yourselves what happens because it's quite the journey."