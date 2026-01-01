Michaela Coel to write and direct remake of the 1980s martial arts film Bloodsport

Michaela Coel is to write and direct a reimagining of the 1980s martial arts movie Bloodsport.

The 38-year-old actress and filmmaker has been tapped by A24 to helm a new take on the 1988 film that made Jean-Claude Van Damme a global star.

In the original movie, the Belgian actor portrayed American army officer Frank Dux, whose ninjitsu training helps him battle Chong Li (Bolo Yeung) in the underground Hong Kong tournament known as the Kumite.

Coel said in a statement: "I have long been in awe of fighters, and astounded by the discipline, intensity and isolation in the sport demands of them. I am excited to explore this world, especially so with A24 as my collaborators. LET'S F****** GO."

Marc Toberoff and Alberto Lensi will both produce the flick, with Stuart Manashil and Peggy DiSalle serving as executive producers on the A24 feature.

Toberoff said: "In 1988, the now-iconic Bloodsport introduced audiences to the gritty aesthetic of mixed martial arts, and I look forward to bringing back that high-energy tournament format to the big screen again."

The original Bloodsport film spawned three sequels without Van Damme – Bloodsport II: The Next Kumite (1996), Bloodsport III (1997) and Bloodsport 4: The Dark Kumite (1999).

A remake was previously attempted in 2013 with V for Vendetta director James McTeigue attached but it never came to fruition.

Meanwhile, Michaela previously revealed that she has "so much PTSD" from her experiences at drama school.

The I May Destroy You star has spoken out about the racism she experienced during her stint at the Guildhall School of Music and Drama in 2009 and is amazed that there is a page dedicated to her on the London establishment's website.

She told the Daily Telegraph newspaper about the webpage: "Wow. That’s jokes. OK. That’s interesting. I’m not gonna lie to you, I’ve got so much PTSD from my time in drama school I’ve never looked back. I genuinely find that is a source of DON’T GO BACK for me."

Recalling how former students used to return to teach classes when she was there, Coel added: "I know other people go back to their schools and do things. That’s how I know my experience in school was very different to other people, because I am not the one to walk through the doors again.

"Anyone who went to that school? Meet me over here."

However, the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever star doesn't regret her time at the college because she is happy with the person she has become.

Asked if she wants Guildhall to remove her from their website, she replied: "It’s very difficult, because when you put somebody’s picture on the school’s thing it makes people want to go there… and I don’t really want to make people do anything or stop people [from] doing anything.

"S***** as my time there was, I love the person I am today and I am a collection of every experience I’ve had, both fortunate and unfortunate. So, do I regret going there? That’s a complex question!"